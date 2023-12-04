Tanker "President Heydar Aliyev" returns after overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanker “President Heydar Aliyev” owned by the Marine Transport Fleet of “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” CJSC (ASCO) has been overhauled.

According to the company, the repairs works were carried out at the “Zykh” ship repair and construction yard, the main and auxiliary engines of the tanker, the propeller shaft were adjusted, some electrical equipment was replaced with new one and old one were repaired. At the same time, pipes were installed on the deck and in the engine room.

Modern satellite communications terminal of a new type “Inmarsat-C Sailor 6110 SSAS/LRIT”, 1 LAQ speedometer in the field of communications and electrical radio navigation, and a major overhaul of the command and broadcast device has been established on the vessel.

In addition, the living quarters of the ship's crew have also been updated.

Repairers cleaned the underwater and surface parts of the ship, the main deck and upper structure, anchor chains with fine sand and applied three layers of paint.

After overhaul, the tanker was returned to service.

“President Heydar Aliyev” tanker, 149.9 meters long and 17.3 meters wide, has a carrying capacity of 13 thousand tons.

News.Az