Tanzania, China construct of 390-meter bridge

The government of Tanzania and China Communications Construction Company Limited have signed an agreement to construct a 390-meter bridge at Jangwani in the country's port city of Dar es Salaam, according to authorities, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .

According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Ministry of Works, the Tanzania National Roads Agency signed the agreement on behalf of the government with the Chinese company Tuesday, with the signing ceremony witnessed by Minister of Works Innocent Bashungwa.The construction of the 36 million U.S. dollar bridge will go in tandem with the building of embankments to protect the banks of the Msimbazi River, given the location of the bridge is prone to flash floods during rainy seasons. The project will be supervised by the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Governments.Upon completion, the Jangwani Bridge will provide relief to over 500,000 motorists using the bridge daily.

