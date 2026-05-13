Indonesia turns to Nigeria for oil amid Middle East tensions

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Indonesia has begun receiving crude oil shipments from Nigeria as part of efforts to diversify its energy supplies amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Laode Sulaeman, the ministry’s director general for oil and gas, said initial shipments from Nigeria have already arrived in Indonesia.

According to Sulaeman, the government has been prioritizing crude oil imports from regions whose shipping routes avoid the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit chokepoint affected by regional instability.

Earlier this week, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said Indonesia is also preparing to begin importing crude oil from Russia within the coming weeks.

News.Az