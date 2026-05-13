Influencer LizLaz says she was asked to spread negativity about Virat Kohli

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A German influencer known as LizLaz has gone viral after claiming she was offered money to spread negative comments about Indian cricket star Virat Kohli.

LizLaz, who recently gained unexpected online attention after Kohli liked one of her social media photos, said the sudden fame changed her visibility overnight. She explained that she began receiving widespread attention both in India and Germany following the viral moment, News.Az reports, citing MenXP.

According to her, the situation escalated further when she was allegedly approached with offers of money to publicly “throw shade” at Kohli. She said she rejected the proposals, stating that she would not promote anything that goes against her personal values and that Kohli remains her favourite cricketer.

“Some people wanted me to say things he never did,” she reportedly said in an interview. “But why would I do that? He’s my favourite cricketer.”

LizLaz also described how the incident highlighted the contrast in popularity between the two countries. She noted that while India was questioning who she was, German media were more focused on Kohli due to cricket’s relatively low profile in Germany.

Beyond social media attention, she said the viral moment led to professional opportunities, including an anchoring role during a match between Germany and Austria, where she handled post-match presentations and player interviews.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Kohli is currently playing in the Indian Premier League 2026 season. His team sits second in the standings with 14 points and three matches remaining, including an upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kohli has scored 379 runs in 11 innings so far this season, averaging 42.11 with a strike rate of 163.36, including three half-centuries and a top score of 81. However, he has been dismissed for low scores in his last two innings and will be looking to regain form in the remaining matches.

News.Az