Arbeloa urges Mbappe to show commitment to Real Madrid

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Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa on Wednesday urged French striker Kylian Mbappe to continue showing his “commitment” to the club during the final three matches of the season, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Mbappe has recently faced criticism from some Real Madrid supporters, partly because he traveled to Sardinia for a holiday while recovering from a thigh injury.

The forward missed Madrid’s Clasico defeat against FC Barcelona on Sunday, a result that confirmed the Catalan side as La Liga champions for a second consecutive season and guaranteed that Los Blancos would finish the campaign without a trophy.

“If he’s there and can complete the training session and is available, then he’ll definitely get some minutes ... and the chance in these three games to keep showing the commitment he has to the club,” Arbeloa told reporters.

The Spanish coach said he hopes Mbappe, the team’s leading scorer, can return to action, continue scoring goals and demonstrate his dedication to the club.

“As I’ve said, the commitment he has to Real Madrid and that, as a coach but above all as a Madridista, is what I’d like to see,” Arbeloa added.

Arbeloa also said he believes the France captain has given everything for the team ahead of Thursday’s La Liga match against relegated Real Oviedo.

Mbappe could face whistles from sections of the Madrid support at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“All my players give everything. I couldn’t think otherwise. I couldn’t believe that a Real Madrid player doesn’t give absolutely everything he has for the club, because then he wouldn’t know where he is,” Arbeloa said.

News.Az