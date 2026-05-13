Gunshots heard as tensions rise at Philippine Senate - VIDEO

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Chaos erupted at the Philippine Senate in Manila on Wednesday after gunshots were heard inside the area as tensions grew over a possible attempt to arrest Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

There were multiple gunshots while people inside the Senate complex were told to run for cover. It was not immediately clear who fired the shots or what exactly triggered the incident, News.Az reports, citing Miami Herald.

Earlier in the day, more than 10 military personnel wearing camouflage uniforms arrived at the Senate building, with some carrying assault rifles. Authorities did not immediately explain why troops had been deployed to the area, and military officials were unavailable for comment.

The incident came as dela Rosa said his arrest appeared imminent following the unsealing of an ICC arrest warrant connected to the Philippines’ anti-drug campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa, a former police chief and one of Duterte’s closest allies during the “war on drugs,” has been staying inside his Senate office since Monday. In a video message posted on Facebook, he appealed to supporters to mobilize and prevent authorities from transferring him to The Hague.

“I am appealing to you, I hope you can help me. Do not allow another Filipino to be brought to The Hague,” dela Rosa said.

The ICC warrant, reportedly dated November and made public this week, accuses dela Rosa of crimes against humanity linked to the anti-drug crackdown that resulted in thousands of deaths. Duterte himself is also facing similar charges and is awaiting trial in The Hague after his arrest last year.

Human rights groups have long accused Philippine police of systematic killings and cover-ups during the anti-drug campaign. Philippine police have denied the allegations, insisting those killed during operations had resisted arrest and were armed.

News.Az