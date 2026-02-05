Tanzania warns of floods in March-May rainy season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanzania's meteorological authority on Thursday released its climate outlook for the March-May 2026 rainy season, warning of potential floods

According to the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), normal to above-normal rainfall is expected in the northern coast and western Lake Victoria Basin. However, the northeastern highlands and parts of the Lake Victoria Basin are forecast to receive normal to below-normal rainfall, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Nintendo Direct February 2026: What we expect to see

Judge signals Musk’s xAI lawsuit against OpenAI may be dismissed

OpenAI CEO criticises ICE over Minnesota killings

Beijing seeks to further deepen China-Africa friendship

The rains are expected to begin between late February and mid-March, with April projected to see the most intense activity, the TMA said in a statement.

The authority warned that areas with heavy rains could face flooding and infrastructure damage, while drier regions may experience declining water levels, affecting irrigation and hydropower generation.

It said health risks are also anticipated, including outbreaks of vector-borne and waterborne diseases due to water contamination during heavy rains and increased reliance on unsafe water sources in drier areas.

News.Az