TAP completes first phase of access roads, bridges rehabilitation in Albania

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the end of 2016, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG completed the first phase of road infrastructure rehabilitation in Albania, comprising the upgrade of approximately 58km of access roads, construction of two new bridges and refurbishment of 40 bridges, reads a message posted on the TAP website Jan. 13.

According to the message, work lasted one year and a half and was conducted by the joint venture formed by Gener 2 Sh.p.K and Sicilsaldo S.p.A, according to Trend.

According to the message, the upgraded road infrastructure will facilitate the transport of line pipes and equipment necessary for the pipeline construction activities. It also assists the development of neighbouring local communities and businesses in the Korça, Berati and Fier regions. Approximately 200,000 people benefit from the improved infrastructure.

According to the message, work was designed to have minimum impact on the environment and the communities along the pipeline route. Over 600 workers were employed in the process, over 99 percent Albanian.

The second phase of road upgrades, consisting of approximately 120 km roads, will be constructed by TAP’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction Pipeline contractor Spiecapag, the message said.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU.

TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.

The pipeline will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.

News.Az

News.Az