TAP consortium publishes Network Code

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG consortium has issued its Network Code, as approved by the national energy regulatory authorities of Greece, Albania and Italy, according to the consortium.

The TAP Network Code has been finalized following the public consultation launched in August 2018, and sets out rules that govern TAP’s services to customers, including shipper registration, credit support, capacity products offered, capacity booking, balancing, usage costs, etc.

TAP will be offering capacity in line with the TAP Network Code through the PRISMA capacity booking platform.

The shippers’ registration process opens on 10 August 2020.

Marija Savova, TAP Head of Commercial noted that with the project construction phase now close to completion, preparations are underway for the start of operations.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

News.Az