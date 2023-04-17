TAP details on capacity expansion process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) will need no new pipes to accommodate double the current volumes, News.az reports with reference to TAP AG consortium.

"Following the first phase of binding offers of the currently ongoing market test, TAP triggered the first phase of expansion, offering additional 1.2 billion cubic meters per year from 2026. TAP's capacity expansion process is structured in market tests conducted in an open, transparent and non-discriminatory manner. A second binding phase is expected in 2023 in which interested operators will be able to submit further offers. TAP's capacity can be expanded in successive phases to reach up to 20 billion cubic meters per year, without the need to lay new pipelines," said the consortium.

New volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases will also be able to be transported through TAP, promoting long-term sustainability and energy transition in the affected areas.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

News.Az