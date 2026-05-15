Vietnam Airlines cut nearly 5,000 flights amid fuel cost surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vietnamese airlines reduced their flights by nearly 5,000 in April compared to the previous month due to tensions in the Middle East, which pushed aviation fuel prices higher, the Vietnam News Agency cited Uong Viet Dung, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, as saying on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Vietnamese carriers operated more than 20,700 flights in April, according to the report.

Dung said airline operating costs are currently under tremendous pressure from rising fuel prices, exchange-rate fluctuations, shortages of aircraft and materials, as well as global geopolitical uncertainties.

He said these factors have directly affected airfares, efforts to stimulate demand and airlines' competitiveness.

News.Az