Musk and Altman clash in final days of OpenAI courtroom battle

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A high-profile court battle between Elon Musk and OpenAI is nearing its conclusion in California, where lawyers for both sides exchanged sharp accusations over the future and control of artificial intelligence.

The case centers on Musk’s claims that OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman abandoned the organization’s original mission of developing safe AI for the benefit of humanity and instead turned it into a profit-driven company backed by major investors including Microsoft, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During closing arguments in federal court in Oakland, Musk’s lawyer accused Altman of dishonesty and said several former OpenAI figures testified that the CEO could not be trusted. The legal team also argued that OpenAI leaders enriched themselves while moving away from the nonprofit principles on which the company was founded.

Musk claims he contributed $38 million to OpenAI under the belief it would remain focused on public benefit. He is seeking around $150 billion in damages, which would reportedly go to OpenAI’s nonprofit arm, and also wants Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman removed from leadership positions.

OpenAI’s lawyers rejected the accusations, arguing that Musk waited too long to file the lawsuit and had full knowledge years ago that the company needed outside investment to compete in the rapidly growing AI industry. They also claimed Musk previously wanted to turn OpenAI into a for-profit business controlled by himself.

The courtroom dispute comes as public concerns over artificial intelligence continue to grow worldwide, with debates intensifying over safety, ethics, misinformation and the future impact of AI on jobs and society. A jury decision is expected soon.

News.Az