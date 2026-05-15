DeFi Hash regains attention as cloud contracts offer $500–$3,000 daily rewards

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As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve in 2026, investors are once again searching for new ways to participate in digital assets beyond simply buying and holding Bitcoin.

In recent years, cloud mining services have rapidly regained market attention, especially mobile-focused cloud computing platforms that emphasize convenience, low entry barriers, and automated management systems, News.Az reports.

Among this fast-growing sector, DeFi Hash, a cloud computing-based digital infrastructure platform, is gradually attracting industry attention. Through mobile technology and cloud computing services, the platform aims to simplify how ordinary users participate in the digital asset ecosystem.

Traditional cryptocurrency mining has long been associated with expensive hardware costs, high electricity consumption, technical complexity, and equipment maintenance challenges. For many ordinary users, directly operating mining equipment has never been easy.

Cloud mining platforms are emerging as a solution to lower these barriers. Users no longer need to purchase or maintain physical mining machines and can instead participate in digital asset computing networks remotely through cloud computing resources.

Unlike traditional mining models, users participate through cloud computing contracts provided by the platform rather than purchasing mining equipment themselves.

Industry observers believe the renewed growth of cloud mining services is mainly driven by several major trends:

1.The increasing institutionalization of Bitcoin

2.Continuous ETF capital inflows into the market

3.The growing concentration of large-scale mining farms

4.Rapid expansion of AI infrastructure demand

5.Fast growth of mobile digital asset services

Especially amid the rapid development of AI technologies, global demand for high-performance computing (HPC), GPU computing power, and data center resources is rising significantly.

DeFi Hash positions itself as a mobile-first cloud mining platform designed to make digital asset infrastructure more accessible to ordinary users. According to the platform, its registered user base has already surpassed 3.5 million users.

Through its mobile app and web platform, users can:

1.Manage cloud mining contracts

2.View account assets and contract status

3.Track earnings in real time

4.Use automated settlement systems

5.Participate in computing services without owning mining hardware

The platform operates through centralized management of mining farms and cloud computing resources. Users select contracts based on their preferred duration and structure, while the system distributes mining rewards according to computing power allocation and automatically settles earnings to user accounts.

To attract new users, the platform has introduced several types of cloud computing contracts and trial programs.

New users receive a $20 registration reward and can purchase a daily trial contract that generates approximately $0.60 in daily rewards.

In addition, new users may purchase a $100 beginner contract that generates approximately $4 per day over a 2-day cycle, producing total rewards of around $8. Each account may purchase this contract once.

The platform currently offers multiple levels of cloud computing contracts:

【Stable Income Contracts】

Contract Amounts: $500 – $2600

Daily Rewards: $6.25 – $36.4

Contract Duration: 7 – 15 Days

Total Rewards: $43 – $546

【Professional Income Contracts】

Contract Amounts: $5000 – $15000

Daily Rewards: $77.5 – $270

Contract Duration: 20 – 25 Days

Total Rewards: $1550 – $6750

【Advanced Long-Term Contracts】

Contract Amounts: $30000 – $150000

Daily Rewards: $570 – $3750

Contract Duration: 30 – 45 Days

Total Rewards: $17100 – $168750

According to platform data, some high-level cloud computing contracts are capable of generating between $500 and $3000 or more in daily computing rewards, contributing to the platform’s growing market attention.

One of the biggest developments currently reshaping the industry is the rapid convergence between Bitcoin mining infrastructure and AI computing industries.

An increasing number of large North American mining companies are transitioning toward AI data centers, GPU computing, and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure.

As global AI demand continues to rise, the value of large-scale electricity resources, data centers, and computing capacity is increasing rapidly.

This trend is once again driving market interest toward cloud computing services and mobile-first mining participation models.

Many industry analysts believe that mining is no longer viewed simply as purchasing mining hardware, but rather as part of a broader digital infrastructure ecosystem.

As industry competition intensifies, platform security and infrastructure capabilities are also becoming increasingly important to users.

DeFi Hash states that it utilizes multiple layers of security architecture, including:

Encrypted account protection systems

Data and transaction monitoring mechanisms

Global cybersecurity infrastructure support

Website: https://defihash.com

APP Download: https://defihash.com/download

News.Az