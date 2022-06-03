TAP has all technical possibilities to boost its capacity – managing director

The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has all the possibilities to expand its capacity, the project’s managing director, Luca Schieppati, said at the Baku Energy Forum on Friday, News.Az reports.

He noted that TAP infrastructure is ready for energy efficiency and the transition to green energy.

Schieppati said that TAP’s possible expansion will be discussed in November.

“In November this year, a proposal for boosting the capacity of TAP will be discussed, and a market test will be conducted,” the managing director added.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities with direct access to the European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas.

TAP, which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

