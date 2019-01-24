TAP head of communications: Approximately 10 percent of offshore construction work complete

+ ↺ − 16 px

TAP marked the launch of offshore works mid-October 2018. Overall, offshore construction work on Trans-Adriatic Pipeline route is approximately 10 percent complete, as of end of November 2018, head of Communications at TAP Lisa Givert has told AZERTAC in an exclusive interview.

“At our Albanian landfall site, work is under way for building the temporary cofferdam and causeway,” added Lisa Givert.

Steel pipes will be welded together on board state-of-the-art vessels, which will be located at sea. These welds are then tested, and the pipeline is lowered down onto the seabed, reaching depths of more than 810m beneath sea level. Approximately 9,000 pipes with a 36-inch diameter will be used, weighing approximately 100,000 tones in total.

Approximately 10 vessels will be used for the offshore construction: two vessels will lay pipes and specialized vessels will be used for dredging, supplying pipes, light construction, anchor handling, towing and survey activities. A semi-submersible pipe laying vessel will install pipes in deep waters and a shallow water lay barge will be used closer to the shore.

