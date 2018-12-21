TAP moves 35 olive trees to nursery in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The olive trees near the Pipeline Receiving Terminal (PRT) of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have been removed to a nursery in Masseria del Capitano, Italy, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium, which is engaged in construction of the pipeline for supplying Azerbaijani gas to Europe.

The work on transferring olive trees on the construction site near the PRT is in progress, in coordination with the competent authorities and in full compliance with the relevant regulations, said the consortium.

The plants found healthy are transferred to the nursery of Masseria del Capitano and will be housed in the canopy prepared by TAP, which at this point hosts about 700 olive trees, according to the message.

“TAP takes care of the olive trees in all phases of the work, respecting the best agronomic practices,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

