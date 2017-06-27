TAP President replaced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) announced today the appointment of Luca Schieppati as Managing Director and Walter Peeraer as President, both starting on 27th June 2017. Luca Schieppati will replace the current Managing Director Ian Bradshaw, APA has learned from the Consortium.

Schieppati joins TAP from Snam, Europe’s largest natural gas utility, where he has worked since 1991. His most recent position was chief industrial assets officer of Snam as well as managing director at Snam Rete Gas S.p.A, the Group’s subsidiary managing 32,500-kilometre natural gas pipeline network in Italy.

Schieppati brings 26 years of experience in the development and management of pipelines, plant construction, and the operation and maintenance of gas transmission and distribution companies in Italy and Europe.

Peeraer joins TAP as the former Managing Director and Board Member of Fluxys S.A, the Belgian-based European gas transmission assets management company. Within Fluxys, Peeraer also held various senior positions including Chief Executive Officer of Fluxys Belgium.

Hving left Fluxys in 2016, Peeraer brings more than 30 years of experience in the European utilities and gas sector and has extensive knowledge of European gas markets, regulations and infrastructure. He is also a former TAP Board Member.

Joe Murphy, Chairman of TAP’s Board of Directors commented: “I’m very pleased to have Luca and Walter leading TAP at this critical phase. With construction continuing across all three countries, the project is entering an important new phase and I’m confident that their many years of experience and deep expertise will be essential in safely and successfully delivering this project for the European gas customers.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of the entire TAP Board to thank Ian for his leadership and stewardship of the project over the past years. We recognize all the hard work and accomplishments of Ian and his team, which have brought us to this next phase in realizing TAP.”

News.Az

