TAP receives ISO 14001 certification

In April 2018, the environmental management system of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), that covers all pipeline construction activities in Italy, Albania and Greece as well as TAP corporate activities, has been certified according to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2015 standard, according to a message from TAP AG consortium.

“Obtaining this certification is an assurance that TAP has in place industry best practice environmental processes and documentation. The certificate was handed to TAP by Bureau Veritas,” said the message, Trend reported.

TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said that the whole TAP organization has been working on reaching this important milestone.

“We’re proud to see that our efforts have been successful. ISO 14001 ensures the effective management of environmental aspects and helps TAP continually improve its environmental performance, through more efficient use of resources and the reduction of waste,” said Schieppati.

An ISO-certified environmental management system requires that an organization considers all environmental issues relevant to its operations, such as air pollution, water and sewage issues, waste management, soil contamination, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and resource use and efficiency.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

