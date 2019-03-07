‘TAP will ensure development of not only economic, but also political relations’

TAP will ensure the development of not only economic, but also political relations, said head of the Italian Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Deputy Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee at the Italian Parliament Paolo Grimoldini as he met with Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov., AZERTAC reported.

He said TAP meets interests of both Azerbaijan and Italy.

Minister Shahbazov emphasized that energy sector plays a crucial role in multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. He said that Italy, which is one of the main consumers of Azerbaijani oil, will also receive gas via the Southern Gas Corridor. The minister also hailed the Italian government`s role in implementing TAP project. News.Az

