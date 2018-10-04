TAP’s Albania section to be ready on time, if not before deadline – deputy minister

Construction progress of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Albania is steady and proceeding at a great pace, Albania’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Enis Aliko told Trend.

He noted that during the last few months, TAP has not had any requirement for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, which shows that construction is proceeding without problems.

"We are confident that this part of the pipeline will be finished on time, if not before the deadline," said the deputy minister.

As for the creation of the joint venture between Albanian gas infrastructure operator Albgaz and Italian SNAM for TAP’s maintenance on Albania’s territory, Aliko said that it shall be created as soon as the maintenance agreement with TAP is finalized.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

