Qatar Airways extends free flight change policy

Qatar Airways has extended its flexible booking policy, allowing passengers with flights scheduled up to 15 June 2026 to change travel dates free of charge, with rebooking permitted until 31 October 2026, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The move builds on earlier travel waivers introduced in early March, when the airline offered complimentary changes and refunds for passengers affected by disruptions linked to the Iran war.

The concession is part of Qatar Airways’ broader recovery efforts as it gradually restores its global network across key markets.

The airline expects to operate flights to more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026 as it continues rebuilding its route network.

Qatar Airways had temporarily suspended operations after Qatari airspace closed in early March, before returning to limited schedules as services gradually resume.

The update comes as air travel across the Middle East begins to stabilise. Bahrain reopened its airspace on 8 April, while Gulf carriers have restored 52% of pre-conflict capacity, according to Flightradar24 data.

Regional carriers, including Etihad Airways, have introduced similar customer measures, including reduced loyalty thresholds as airlines work to retain demand during the recovery period.