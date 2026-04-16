Iran exposes alleged Mossad plot inside its borders: Full details

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the country’s northern Gilan province arrested four people accused of having links to the Israeli spy agency, Mossad.

Four “agents” linked to Mossad were arrested due to the “efforts of intelligence personnel” in the IRGC, News.Az reports, citing The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) .

The suspects are accused of providing Mossad officers with pictures and locations of sensitive military and security sites in Iran via the internet during the war.

News.Az