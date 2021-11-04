Target is to vaccinate at least 40% of world’s population by year-end, WHO chief says

WHO's target is to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the world's population against coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of this year, the director general of the organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said in his video address to the participants of VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" on Nov. 4, News.Az reports.

The WHO chief noted that even the most developed countries aren’t insured against a pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that health issues should always be given special attention. We must increase funding for healthcare in general," he said.

Ghebreyesus also called on the world to prepare for a new crisis.

