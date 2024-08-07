Tatneft to discuss H1 2024 dividend recommendation on August 13

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Board of Directors of Tatneft will discuss the recommendation on dividend distributions for the first half of 2024 at its meeting on August 13, the Russian oil producer said, APA reports citing TASS .



The meeting agenda also comprises convocation of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.According to the dividend policy, Tatneft allocates for dividends at least 50% of its net profit under Russian Accounting Standards or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), depending on whatever is higher. The company has not yet disclosed its IFRS results.

