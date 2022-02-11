Tax reforms have an invaluable role in ensuring Azerbaijan's economic growth, minister says

Tax reforms have an invaluable role in ensuring the economic growth of Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Economy wrote o Twitter.

"The efficient functioning of the tax authorities makes an important contribution to this process. We congratulate all tax officers on their professional holiday and wish them success," the minister tweeted.

News.Az