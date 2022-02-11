Tax reforms have an invaluable role in ensuring Azerbaijan's economic growth, minister says
- 11 Feb 2022 13:33
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 170430
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/tax-reforms-have-an-invaluable-role-in-ensuring-azerbaijans-economic-growth-minister-says Copied
Tax reforms have an invaluable role in ensuring the economic growth of Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Economy wrote o Twitter.
"The efficient functioning of the tax authorities makes an important contribution to this process. We congratulate all tax officers on their professional holiday and wish them success," the minister tweeted.