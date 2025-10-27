Taylor Sheridan leaves Paramount for NBCUniversal in five-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paramount’s top television creator Taylor Sheridan is leaving the studio to join NBCUniversal under a massive five-year film and TV deal starting January 1, 2029, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.

Sheridan, known for hits like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, will also bring along his producing partner David Glasser and 101 Studios, which has signed a first-look deal with NBCUniversal beginning in early 2026.

The move highlights the intensifying talent wars in Hollywood, following Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount Global and the poaching of high-profile creators like the Stranger Things Duffer brothers from Netflix. Sheridan’s shows, filmed with considerable budgets often at his Texas ranches, have consistently been top performers on Paramount+, establishing the “Taylor Sheridan universe.”

While Sheridan’s departure marks a major loss for Paramount, it underscores the growing competition for top-tier creative talent in television and streaming, as studios vie for exclusive hits and franchise-building content.

News.Az