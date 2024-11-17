Billy Bob Thornton stars in Taylor Sheridan's new oil drama Landman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fans of Yellowstone will have a new show to dive into this month as Landman, the latest series from Taylor Sheridan, debuts on Paramount+.

The drama stars Billy Bob Thornton and is set in the oil boomtowns of modern-day Texas, News.Az reports, citing USA Today. Set in the oil boomtowns of modern Texas, "Landman" brings viewers into the high-stakes world of the oil business, following speculators, barons and other members of the Texas oil rigging world including the so-called "landmen," or the deal brokers who liaison between companies and landowners.According to Paramount, the series is a "modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs," calling it an "upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics."With a star-studded cast including familiar faces from other Sheridan shows, the series is based on the Boomtown podcast reported and hosted by reporter Christian Wallace."Landman" Season 1 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 17 on Paramount+. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released at the same time.After the premiere, the rest of the 10 total episodes will air each Sunday into January."Landman" is a Paramount+ original, meaning it streams only on the service.Customers can get a free seven-day trial to Paramount+ and then secure a subscription via Paramount's website or as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Plans range in price from $7.99 a month to $12.99 a month.

