Tbilisi mayor denounces BBC report as 'fabricated' attack on Georgia

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze delivered a sharp rebuke of the BBC on Monday, dismissing its recent investigation as “sheer nonsense” and accusing the broadcaster of spreading fabricated claims about Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Speaking to Georgian journalists, Kaladze asserted that the country was “under attack” from what he described as a coordinated effort to circulate false narratives.

“The information published by the BBC is sheer nonsense. If any kind of dirt can be imagined, they do everything to fabricate it,” he said. “You can see how our country is under attack — they do everything to spread information entirely filled with lies.”

Kaladze also said he did not view the allegations as serious enough to merit a substantive response. “I don’t even know if it’s worth giving a serious answer to this type of nonsense,” he remarked.

The BBC report alleges that evidence gathered by its journalists suggests the Georgian government used chemical agents dating back to the World War I era to disperse anti-government protests last year — accusations that Georgian officials have firmly denied.

News.Az