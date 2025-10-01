News.az
News
Denial
Tag:
Denial
Georgian PM dismisses transit threat from Armenia–Azerbaijan routes
23 Jan 2026-10:47
Attack on Putin’s house: Russia releases video of downed drone; Ukraine calls it ‘laughable’
01 Jan 2026-12:56
Georgia’s security service finds no evidence of chemical use against protesters
08 Dec 2025-10:26
Georgia denies BBC report alleging use of chemical agent against protesters
04 Dec 2025-17:08
Georgian PM condemns BBC report as "cheap provocation"
03 Dec 2025-16:15
Georgian PM denies issues for Azerbaijani truckers
03 Dec 2025-13:22
BBC allegations over protest chemical are false - Georgian PM
02 Dec 2025-16:01
Tbilisi mayor denounces BBC report as 'fabricated' attack on Georgia
01 Dec 2025-17:22
