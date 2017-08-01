Tbilisi's new metro station to open in one month

Tbilisi's new metro station to open in one month

The new 23rd 'University'metro station is scheduled to open in Tbilisi in early September 2017, Sputnik Georgia reported.

It will be located near Tbilisi State University’s Maglivi X building on University street. The new station will continue from the Vazha-Pshavela station, according to agenda.ge.

The construction of the city's 23rd metro station was resumed in July 2015. The project, the total cost of which is more than 83 million lari (about $33.9 million), is being carried out by the municipal development fund and financed by the Asian Development Bank.

