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Volkswagen to slash 50,000 jobs amid profit slump
10 Mar 2026-22:17
Ericsson to cut 1,600 jobs in Sweden
15 Jan 2026-21:09
Burberry to cut 1,700 jobs due to challenging economic conditions
14 May 2025-18:16
Siemens to reduce over 6,000 jobs globally
18 Mar 2025-23:59
Europe shifts back to office work as remote jobs decline
03 Mar 2025-18:11
Starbucks cuts 1,100 jobs worldwide to enhance efficiency
24 Feb 2025-19:59
US unemployment falls further following strong holiday jobs report
10 Jan 2025-22:46
TikTok slashes hundreds of jobs in AI shift
12 Oct 2024-21:57
Intel to cut 15,000 jobs for fundamental changes
02 Aug 2024-13:06
Unemployment in Germany rises as economic growth stalls
01 Aug 2024-01:03
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Laos plans wage hike to support workers amid economic pressure
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