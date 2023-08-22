Technical surveillance means of the illegal Armenian armed detachments are being disabled

Illegal Armenian armed detachments, in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, installed technical surveillance devices on supply routes and in areas close to combat positions in the Karabakh economic region in order to carry out terrorist-sabotage activities against the Azerbaijan Army Units, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

On August 21 as a result of the measures taken to ensure the safety of the Azerbaijan Army servicemen, up to 30 technical surveillance devices belonging to illegal Armenian armed detachments were disabled.

The Azerbaijan Army Units continue activities in this direction.

News.Az