Tehran proposes to mediate talks between India and Pakistan

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this week, Iran has offered its support to help improve relations between India and Pakistan.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, highlighting Tehran’s long-standing cultural and civilizational ties with both countries, expressed Iran’s willingness to mediate during this difficult period, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like our other neighbours, we consider them a foremost priority.Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time,” Araghchi posted on X.

The brutal attack on Tuesday took place in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where four heavily armed terrorists—two of them identified as Pakistani nationals—opened indiscriminate fire on tourists. The assault claimed the lives of 26 innocent visitors and left several others critically injured, marking one of the most horrifying incidents in the region in recent memory.

In response, India has taken a series of strong diplomatic and strategic measures. These include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling Pakistani military attachés, closing the Attari-Wagah border, and canceling the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, further isolating Pakistan on the global stage. Several world leaders have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days, expressing their condolences and denouncing the violence.

Intelligence agencies have attributed the attack to The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based terror outfit linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Earlier this week, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi also issued a strong statement condemning the attack. In a post on X, the embassy wrote: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India, especially to the families of the victims of this attack, and wish a speedy recovery and good health to the injured.”

