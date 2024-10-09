Tehran warns Gulf states against allowing airspace use for attacks on Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tehran has issued a stern warning to Persian Gulf Arab states, stating that it would be "unacceptable" for them to allow the use of their airspace or military bases for any strikes against Iran, according to a senior Iranian official.

Speaking to Reuters, the official also said any action by Gulf states to balance oil markets should Iranian energy facilities be hit by Israel was not part of the discussions so far, News.Az reports.The comments come amid growing concern over possible Israeli retaliation for last week's Iranian missile attack, as Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visits Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states including Qatar for talks on Wednesday.They followed discussions between Iran and Gulf Arab capitals last week on the sidelines of an Asia conference in Qatar, when Gulf states sought to reassure Iran of their neutrality in any conflict between Tehran and Israel."Iran made it clear that any action by a Persian Gulf country against Tehran, whether through the use of airspace or military bases, will be regarded by Tehran as an action taken by the entire group, and Tehran will respond accordingly," the senior Iranian official told Reuters."The message emphasised the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability," he said."It also made clear that any assistance to Israel, such as allowing the use of a regional country’s airspace for actions against Iran, is unacceptable."U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a telephone call on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that will include discussion of any plans to strike Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.Washington hopes to weigh in on whether the response is appropriate, a separate person briefed on the discussions said. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.The Iranian official said Tehran did not discuss the issue of Gulf Arab oil producers raising output if Iranian production were disrupted during any escalation.

News.Az