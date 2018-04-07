Temperature to be 20 C in Baku tomorrow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Temperature will reach 20 C in Baku tomorrow.

The Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry’s National Hydrometeorology Department told APA that there will be fog in some places and south wind will blow and be replaced by north-western wind in the evening. The temperature will be 6…8 C at night, 15…20 C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 6…8 C at night, 18…20 C in the daytime in Baku.

The atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 40-45% in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in Azerbaijan’s districts, and short-term rainfall is expected in some mountainous places at night and in the morning. Fog will be observed in separate places. Eastern wind will blow. The temperature will be 5…10 C at night, 16…21 C in the daytime, in mountains 0…5 C at night, 8…13 C in some places, in the daytime.

