Azerbaijan relocates ten more families to Agali village

The first stage of relocating people to Agali village, rebuilt based on the "smart village" concept in the Zangilan district, is underway, News.az reports citing the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

On July 23, the next migrant caravan was sent from "Zangilan," a temporary settlement point in the Masazir village of the Absheron region.

Eldar Zeynalov, chief of staff of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons., Natig Huseynov, director of the committee's Repatriation Department, Ramiz Hasanov, head of the Zangilan District Executive Power, and other officials took part in the farewell ceremony.

Ten more families - 45 people left for Agalı by the transport allocated by the State Committee for permanent settlement. They are former IDPs who lived in temporary settlements.



