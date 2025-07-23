Ten workers die while battling wildfires in Türkiye

At least 10 forestry and rescue workers have been killed while fighting wildfires in Turkey's central Eskisehir province.

Some 24 forest workers and volunteer rescue personnel were left "trapped inside the fire" following a change in the direction of the wind, Türkiye's Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in a post on X, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Five forestry workers and five volunteers from the AKUT rescue organisation lost their lives and 14 forest workers were taken to hospital, he said.

The blaze in the Seyitgazi district of the province began on Tuesday morning and started spreading towards nearby areas, local media said.