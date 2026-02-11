Tencent, Tesla partner on WeChat in-car features

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tencent has partnered with U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla to introduce new WeChat-linked in-car features for drivers in China, according to an announcement by Tencent Cloud.

The collaboration will allow Tesla drivers to instantly transfer location data from WeChat directly to their vehicle navigation systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The update will also enable smart service suggestions based on a driver’s selected destination, improving convenience and connectivity inside the vehicle.

According to Tencent Cloud, the new functions will be rolled out through an over-the-air software update for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles currently operating in China. The features are also expected to be installed by default in future Tesla vehicles sold in the country.

