Tesla ramps up hiring as Musk targets 100GW US solar production

The posts indicate the company is moving ahead with Musk’s vision of establishing 100 gigawatts of domestic solar production, a goal he announced last month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This is an audacious, ambitious project,” wrote Seth Winger, Tesla’s senior manager for solar products engineering, in one of several LinkedIn posts by company executives.

“We need audacious, ambitious engineers and scientists to help us grow to massive scale. If you want to solve tough manufacturing problems at breakneck speed and help the U.S. break through on renewable energy generation, come join us,” Winger added.

A job posting on Tesla’s website for a solar manufacturing development engineer states that the company aims to “deploy 100GW of solar manufacturing from raw materials on American soil before the end of 2028.”

Musk had not previously provided a timeline for the target or announced plans to ramp up hiring to support it. Tesla officials and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tesla Director of Engineering Ralf Gomm and Bonne Eggleston, a vice president overseeing battery cell manufacturing, also posted this week about the company’s solar hiring plans.

The renewed focus on solar manufacturing comes as Tesla’s electric vehicle sales are showing signs of slowing. Last week, the company unveiled a new solar panel being produced at its factory in Buffalo, New York. Chinese media also reported this week that delegations sent by Musk had visited several solar companies in China.

It remains unclear where the planned 100 gigawatts of production would ultimately be located.

“We have not yet engaged with Tesla,” said Pamm Lent, a spokesperson for Empire State Development, New York state’s economic development agency, in an emailed statement.

Musk has said that solar power and batteries offer the most effective way to add large amounts of electricity to the grid, particularly as demand surges from data centers tied to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence.

Those views contrast with those of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration Musk previously served as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Trump has criticized renewable energy as costly and inefficient and has signed legislation reducing clean energy subsidies.