Tenneco Clean Air IPO opens for subscription: What investors should know

The much-awaited Tenneco Clean Air IPO opened for bidding on November 12, 2025, drawing strong interest from institutional investors. Valued at ₹3,600 crore, the issue is entirely an offer for sale of 9.07 crore shares, meaning all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders rather than the company.

The IPO will remain open for subscription until November 14, with a price band set between ₹378 and ₹397 per share. For retail investors, the minimum lot size is 37 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,689 at the upper end of the band, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ahead of the public offering, Tenneco Clean Air India raised ₹1,079 crore from anchor investors by allotting over 2.7 crore shares at ₹397 each. The strong anchor response signals confidence in the company’s growth potential and market positioning.

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, incorporated in 2018, is a subsidiary of the US-based Tenneco Inc — a global leader in clean air and powertrain technologies. The company designs and manufactures catalytic converters, exhaust systems, and diesel particulate filters for both light and heavy vehicles, serving several major automobile manufacturers in India and abroad.

Brokerage firm Mater Capital Services has maintained a positive outlook on the IPO, citing India’s rapidly expanding auto component industry. The sector has grown at a compound annual rate of 13.4% over the past five years and is projected to rise another 9–11% annually through 2030, driven by advanced mobility solutions and cleaner technology investments.

According to analysts, Tenneco’s strong OEM relationships, global parentage, and advanced engineering capabilities position it well to capitalize on the country’s transition toward sustainable transportation.

The grey market premium for the IPO stood at ₹61 on November 12, suggesting an estimated listing price of around ₹458 per share — nearly 15% higher than the upper price band. This indicates healthy investor sentiment and optimism about the company’s long-term prospects.

For investors with a medium- to long-term horizon, analysts view the IPO as an attractive bet on India’s growing clean mobility ecosystem. However, as the issue is entirely an offer for sale, short-term investors may want to focus on listing performance rather than immediate capital gains.

The allotment is expected to be finalized on November 17, and the shares will list on both the NSE and BSE on November 19, 2025.

