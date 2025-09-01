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Tenneco
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Tenneco Clean Air India is expected to finalise its IPO allotment today, November 17, after a weekend delay. Successful bidders will see shares credited to their demat accounts once the process is completed, while refunds for non-allottees are likely to begin on November 18. The stock is set to list on November 19.17 Nov 2025-14:35
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The much-awaited Tenneco Clean Air IPO opened for bidding on November 12, 2025, drawing strong interest from institutional investors. Valued at ₹3,600 crore, the issue is entirely an offer for sale of 9.07 crore shares, meaning all proceeds will go to the selling shareholders rather than the company.12 Nov 2025-09:25
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