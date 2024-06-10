Tensions continue across North-South Korea border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cross-border tensions between South and North Korea remained high on Monday, with both sides resorting to propaganda tactics, including the use of loudspeakers, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the South Korean military, Pyongyang resumed air-dropping trash, with more than 300 balloons crossing the border overnight.Earlier on Sunday, Seoul resumed propaganda broadcasts over loudspeakers after six years, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported.The balloons carried scraps of paper and plastic.Over the last few weeks, some 1,600 trash-carrying balloons have crossed into South Korea.Pyongyang has described its move as a "tit-for-tat" response to anti-regime leaflets flown into North Korea from South Korea.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong warned on Sunday that Pyongyang will use "new responses" to Seoul's leaflets and loudspeaker broadcasts.She described Seoul's actions as a "prelude to a very dangerous situation."“Seoul's politicians are continuing to create a new crisis environment... They are formalizing once again provocative behaviors by resuming loudspeaker provocations as a countermeasure to our challenging initiatives," said Kim.

News.Az