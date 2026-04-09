5,000-year-old salt facilities discovered in north korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Salt-producing relics, facilities dating back to Neolithic and Bronze Age found in North Korea: KCNA.

Remains of salt-producing facilities dating to the Neolithic and Bronze Age have been found in North Korea's southwestern city of Nampho, News.Az reports, citing Koreajoongangdaily.

The remains, used for both storing and processing salt, were found for the first time in Nampho's Onchon County.

They date back 5,000 to 5,500 years, in two different layers, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing the country's Academy of Science's archaeology unit.

Researchers identified the sites as salt-producing facilities after comparing their salinity with that of the surrounding soil. Based on a piece of earthenware found at the site, they also determined that the remains date back to the Neolithic and Bronze Ages.

North Korea's archaeology society said the relics constitute evidence that areas near the Taedong River basin, centered on Pyongyang, were among the early cradles of civilization.

News.Az