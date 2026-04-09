Ben 10, NBA Youngboy affiliate, shot in Houston

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NBA Ben 10, a well-known associate of rap superstar NBA YoungBoy, was involved in a shooting at Confessions nightclub in Houston, Texas, on the evening of April 8, 2026.

The 26-year-old rapper from Baton Rouge took part in a violent altercation that left multiple people injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Close sources confirmed that Ben 10 is alert and conscious, dispelling earlier rumors circulating on social media.

Initial confusion surrounded his condition after the late-night shooting sparked panic among fans and the hip-hop community. However, OG Monique, his close associate, quickly posted on Instagram Stories to confirm his status, writing, “Ten is alert… Stop the made-up stories.”

Houston Police Department Lieutenant R. Wilkins confirmed that two individuals were shot and hospitalized in critical condition. According to Lt. Wilkins, the suspect pulled a handgun after being overpowered during an attempted chain snatching incident. The confrontation escalated rapidly when multiple people jumped into the fray, turning a robbery attempt into a shooting.

One victim was shot multiple times in the torso, while the second victim sustained gunshot wounds to the extremities and arms. Both were transported to local hospitals immediately after the shooting. “They were trying to take his chains,” Lt. Wilkins explained during his statement to media personnel at the scene.

News.Az