Four dead as migrant boat sinks in English Channel

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Four people have died after a small migrant boat sank in the English Channel near the northern coast of France, local authorities in Calais said on April 9.

A search and rescue operation is still underway as officials continue to assess the situation, with authorities warning that the details may change as more information becomes available, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials described the vessel as a so-called “taxi-boat” — a type of small, overcrowded dinghy used by trafficking networks to transport migrants attempting to reach the United Kingdom across the Channel.

The English Channel, a heavily trafficked maritime route between France and the UK, has seen continued migration attempts despite increased enforcement and patrol operations.

Authorities say traffickers have increasingly used coordinated offshore pickup methods, collecting migrants along stretches of coastline before attempting crossings toward the UK.

According to migration data referenced by the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory, thousands of people continue to attempt the journey each year, with tens of thousands making successful crossings annually.

French emergency services continue to monitor the area and investigate the circumstances surrounding the sinking, while rescue teams search for possible additional survivors or victims.

Officials have not yet released further details about the identities of those involved.

News.Az