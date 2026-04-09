France calls for Lebanon to be included in ceasefire

France calls for Lebanon to be included in ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

France has called for the current Iran–United States ceasefire framework to be expanded to include military activity in Lebanon, amid renewed regional tensions.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on April 9 that the ceasefire agreement should not be limited to Iran and the United States, arguing that it must also address ongoing military operations involving Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He also criticized recent large-scale Israeli strikes in Lebanon, describing them as “massive” and raising concerns about further escalation in the region.

Barrot added that France expects Iran to make significant concessions as part of upcoming peace discussions scheduled to take place in Pakistan.

He outlined several conditions, including limiting Iran’s nuclear program, reducing missile and drone capabilities, and ending support for regional armed groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

He also said Iran should reduce its influence over regional maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, which remains a critical global energy corridor.

France’s position reflects broader European concerns over escalating conflicts across the Middle East, as governments in the EU increasingly call for a wider diplomatic framework that goes beyond bilateral ceasefire arrangements and addresses multiple regional flashpoints simultaneously.

News.Az