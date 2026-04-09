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China launches 21st group of internet satellites to orbit

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China launches 21st group of internet satellites to orbit
https://english.news.cn/20260409/41b4493914d04d6fae0fa22e61f1cd48/c.html

China sent a new satellite group into space from the Taiyuan satellite launch center in north China's Shanxi province on thursday.

The satellite group, the 21st group of low-orbit internet satellites, was launched at 3:38 a.m. (Beijing time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and has entered its preset orbit,  News.Az reports, citing English.news.

This launch marked the 637th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. A modified Long March-6 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, on April 9, 2026.

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China sent a new satellite group into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center on Thursday. The satellite group, the 21st group of low-orbit internet satellites, was launched at 3:38 a.m. (Beijing time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and has entered its preset orbit. 


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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