Israel says Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem killed

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The Israeli military has said it killed Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem in an overnight strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

If confirmed by Hezbollah, the development would mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Naim Qassem had served as a senior figure within Hezbollah for more than three decades and was appointed as the group’s leader following the killing of longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah in 2024.

Hezbollah was formed in 1982 with backing from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and has long been a central actor in regional tensions involving Israel and Iran.

The announcement comes amid continued hostilities linked to the broader Israel–Hezbollah confrontation that intensified after the Gaza war began in October 2023, when Hamas launched attacks on Israel, triggering a wider regional escalation involving multiple fronts, including southern Lebanon.

Hamas later became a central part of the broader conflict dynamics, while exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah have continued despite previous ceasefire efforts.

The claim has not yet been independently confirmed by Hezbollah. The group has not issued an official statement regarding Qassem’s status at the time of reporting.

Further updates are expected as regional and international reactions develop.

News.Az