Tenth visit of diaspora representatives to Azerbaijan’s Shusha ends

Diaspora representatives, who are spending their summer holidays in Azerbaijan, visited the city of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"We are in Shusha thanks to an iron fist" project brought together more than 70 diaspora members from 20 countries.

The trip included a visit to the main historical sites of the city, including Jidir Duzu plain, Bazarbashi Square, the square with the shot statues, the square where Shusha Declaration was signed, Khurshidbanu Natavan’s palace, Khan gizi spring, Museum-Mausoleum Complex of Molla Panah Vagif, monument to Uzeyir Hajibayli, House Museum of Bulbul, as well as Ganja Gates, Saatli, Ashaghi Govhar Agha and Yukhari Govhar Agha mosques. The diaspora members were informed about reconstruction works carried out in Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh.

At the end of the trip diaspora members opened the Azerbaijani flag in Jidir Duzu plain and danced “Yalli”- traditional group dance. They expressed their gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief and Azerbaijani Army.

It should be noted that recommendations sounded by President Ilham Aliyev at the 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis underline the importance of visits of our compatriots living abroad to the liberated lands.

The committee organized the visit of diaspora members to Shusha four times in 2021 (on July 27, August 17, October 9, and December 2), and three times in 2022 (on July 26, August 17, September 7) and two times in 2023 (June 30 and July 8). The visits were carried out under the slogan "We are in Shusha thanks to the power of an iron fist".

Furthermore, the Committee regularly organizes the visits of foreign journalists and scientists to Shusha, as well as to other liberated regions.

News.Az