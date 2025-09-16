Terror attack kills 2 policemen, 1 injured in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two policemen were killed and a third injured Tuesday in a "terrorist" attack on their car on an intercity road in southeastern Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province, , News.az reports citing Irna.

The attack targeted law enforcement forces from Sib and Suran County as they traveled between the counties of Khash and Zahedan, IRNA said, carried out by "unidentified armed terrorists."

A manhunt was immediately launched for those responsible, the agency reported. The slain officers were identified as Younes Sayyad-Arbabi and Ebrahim Piri. The injured officer, Ebrahim Fazilati, is the law enforcement commander of Sib and Suran County.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has experienced multiple attacks on civilians and security forces in recent years. In October 2024, the terror group Jaish al-Zulm carried out an attack in the province, killing at least 10 security personnel.

